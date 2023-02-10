First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 225.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

IYH opened at $275.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.73 and a 200 day moving average of $274.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

