First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $545,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

