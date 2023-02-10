First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

