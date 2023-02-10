First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

