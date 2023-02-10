First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $90.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38.

