First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,105 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,384,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,557,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,611,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,709,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,580,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 310,755 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

HYG stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.