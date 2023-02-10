First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of First Citizens BancShares worth $75,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $767.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $775.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $803.41. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.