First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Shares Gap Up to $57.54

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.54, but opened at $59.02. First American Financial shares last traded at $59.40, with a volume of 55,484 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $43,823,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after buying an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,415,000 after buying an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 311,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

