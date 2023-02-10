First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

FAF stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

