First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FAF traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 89,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,313. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First American Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $516,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

