FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.67) to €17.20 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.43) to €16.70 ($17.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $17.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

