Financial Survey: Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Motor Products and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 XOS 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. XOS has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 271.51%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

This table compares Standard Motor Products and XOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.37 billion 0.64 $90.89 million $2.96 13.71 XOS $5.05 million 29.78 $23.40 million ($0.26) -3.44

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 4.81% 13.76% 6.56% XOS -136.53% -55.05% -37.94%

Volatility and Risk

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats XOS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About XOS

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.