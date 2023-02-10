Financial Survey: Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF) versus Its Rivals

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alimentation Couche-Tard to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Dividends

Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A 29.47 Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors $25.18 billion $468.79 million 165.43

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard. Alimentation Couche-Tard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors 2.20% 18.71% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alimentation Couche-Tard Competitors 1091 2630 2804 101 2.29

Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus target price of $68.28, indicating a potential upside of 49.31%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Alimentation Couche-Tard rivals beat Alimentation Couche-Tard on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.