Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. Purchases 500 Shares

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Financial Institutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Financial Institutions stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

