Financial Contrast: Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) & American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Infobird shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Software has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infobird has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 8.27% 8.32% 5.89% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Software presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.28%. Given American Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Infobird.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $129.81 million 3.95 $12.78 million $0.31 48.97 Infobird $9.64 million 0.55 -$13.87 million N/A N/A

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

Summary

American Software beats Infobird on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment is involved in the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Infobird

(Get Rating)

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

