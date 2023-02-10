Financial Comparison: Eurocash (EUSHF) versus Its Competitors

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eurocash to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 2.20% 18.71% 4.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eurocash and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eurocash Competitors 1091 2630 2804 101 2.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eurocash currently has a consensus target price of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 666.08%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Eurocash’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eurocash is more favorable than its competitors.

23.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 1.30 Eurocash Competitors $25.18 billion $468.79 million 165.06

Eurocash’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eurocash competitors beat Eurocash on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 179 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,569 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 417 Inmedio press salons; 9,149 abc network grocery stores; and 5,570 franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. is based in Komorniki, Poland.

