Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

FIS stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

