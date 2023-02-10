Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $339.31 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $351.53 million and approximately $339.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00063266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023431 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

