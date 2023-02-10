Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s (FMAO) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMAO. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 8.1 %

FMAO stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $368.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.