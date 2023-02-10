Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Far Peak Acquisition accounts for about 4.4% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 308,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,890 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 345,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 136,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,209,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 290,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FPAC remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,870,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,064. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Far Peak Acquisition Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.