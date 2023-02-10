Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up about 2.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.44% of Fair Isaac worth $45,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $680.22. 39,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,436. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $710.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.94 and its 200-day moving average is $526.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,563 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

