F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.76

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and traded as high as $22.90. F & M Bank shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

F & M Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About F & M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers.

