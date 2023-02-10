EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares during the quarter. EZCORP comprises approximately 3.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of EZCORP worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 79,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,016. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $509.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.19. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

