Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

EXPE stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

