Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Exelixis Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,419,050 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

Featured Articles

