Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.61. Evolus shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 2,156,944 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Evolus Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $514.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 141.07% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 195.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

