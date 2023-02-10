Evmos (EVMOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $125.96 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $125.96 million and $841,405.57 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives."

