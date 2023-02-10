EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 5.2%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.18. 570,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,391,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
