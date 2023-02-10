EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 5.2%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.18. 570,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,391,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

EVgo Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,876.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 984,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

