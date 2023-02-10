Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,439,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,611 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $204,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 223,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,530. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.