Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $61.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after buying an additional 259,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after buying an additional 282,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

