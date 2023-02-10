Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $61.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.
EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Evergy Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
