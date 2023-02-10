Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.40.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 6.0 %

RE stock opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.71. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 42.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,840,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.