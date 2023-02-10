Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.