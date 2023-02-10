Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.53-$14.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.53 to $14.97 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.43. 1,106,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,493. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.20 and its 200 day moving average is $237.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.80.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

