ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and $697.73 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0092136 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $547.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

