Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.77. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.56.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.4 %

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.