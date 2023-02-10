Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after buying an additional 71,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 474,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.81 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

