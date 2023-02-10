Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu expects that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million.

Arvinas Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $81.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Arvinas by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arvinas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arvinas by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.