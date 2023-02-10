Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.63.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.