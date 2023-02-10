Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinor ASA from $304.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.1 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Further Reading

