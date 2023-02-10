Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $43,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $727.20. 44,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,057. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.69.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.