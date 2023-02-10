Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-$5.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion. Equifax also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.75. 122,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,751. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

