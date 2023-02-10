Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $206.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.