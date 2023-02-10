EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQB. National Bankshares lowered their target price on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.63.

EQB Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE EQB opened at C$68.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.91. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$78.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.18 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$195.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.00 million. Research analysts predict that EQB will post 10.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

