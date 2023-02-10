ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, reports. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%.
ePlus Price Performance
Shares of PLUS stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 75,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,496. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. ePlus has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus
In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus
ePlus Company Profile
ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ePlus (PLUS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.