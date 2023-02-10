ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, reports. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 75,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,496. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. ePlus has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

ePlus Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

