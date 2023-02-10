EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its development pipeline consists of multiple programs and clinical indications at various stages of development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.