Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE NVST opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Envista has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $52.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Envista by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,003,000 after buying an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Envista by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 218,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envista by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 120,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Envista by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

