Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.10.

Entegris stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

