EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. EnerSys updated its Q4 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.33-$1.43 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ENS opened at $90.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EnerSys by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EnerSys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

