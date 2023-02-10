EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. EnerSys updated its Q4 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.33-$1.43 EPS.
EnerSys Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of ENS opened at $90.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.
Institutional Trading of EnerSys
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
Featured Stories
