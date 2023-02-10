EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE ENS opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.