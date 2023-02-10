EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
EnerSys has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.
EnerSys Trading Up 5.5 %
NYSE ENS opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
