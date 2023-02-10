Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells $22,454.25 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $22,454.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

ERII stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Energy Recovery

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.